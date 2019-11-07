Aviation
IndiGo signs one-way codeshare pact with Qatar Airways
Updated : November 07, 2019 11:58 AM IST
IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways which will enable the latter to place its code on IndiGo's Doha-Delhi and Mumbai-Hyderabad flights.
This will be the second codeshare agreement for IndiGo after Turkish Airlines.
Qatar Airways currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.
