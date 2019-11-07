IndiGo signs one-way codeshare pact with Qatar Airways

IndiGo on Thursday signed a one-way codeshare agreement with Qatar Airways which will enable the latter to place its code on IndiGo's Doha-Delhi and Mumbai-Hyderabad flights.

This will be the second codeshare agreement for IndiGo after Turkish Airlines.

“We believe this agreement will be just the first step in strengthening our relationship and we very much look forward to working together to harness our complementary strengths and resources, to enhance the travel experience for our passengers around the world," Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways, with its fleet of over 250 aircraft, operates to 160 destinations worldwide. It currently operates 102 weekly flights between Doha and 13 destinations in India, including Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline’s cargo division, Qatar Airways Cargo, currently operates a total of 28 weekly freighters to seven destinations in India.

"This is a momentous occasion for us, as we sign this codeshare agreement with one of the finest airlines in the world. This strategic alliance will not only strengthen our international operations, but also boost economic growth in India, by bringing in more traffic and heralding opportunities for trade and tourism through seamless mobility," IndiGo chief executive officer, Ronojoy Dutta said.