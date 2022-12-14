IndiGo shifts operations to Terminal 2 of Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport

The daily scheduled flights from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi have been shifted to Terminal 2 of King Khalid International Airport.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has shifted flight operations to Terminal 2 of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from December 12, 2022. The daily scheduled flights from Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi have been shifted to Terminal 2 of the airport.

Riyadh King Khalid International Airport is one of the largest airports in Saudi Arabia. It has four operational terminals — Terminals 1, 2, 5, and the Royal Terminal.

IndiGo is India's largest passenger airline with a market share of 56.7 percent as of October 2022. The airline has 100 destinations, with 74 domestic and 26 international.

The carrier is also the world's seventh largest in terms of daily departures, and had 279 aircraft in its fleet at the end of September. The aviator operates more than 1,600 daily flights.

In the September quarter, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation reported a widening loss to Rs 1,583.34 crore due to higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss.