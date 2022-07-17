IndiGo Sharjah flight diverted; second Indian airline in 2 weeks to make emergency landing in Karachi

An IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi due to a "technical defect", news agency ANI reported on Sunday. This is the second Indian airline to make an emergency landing in Karachi in two weeks.

"After the pilot of the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight observed a technical defect in the aircraft, as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi, Pakistan," ANI said in a tweet, quoting the airline.

IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pak’s Karachi after pilot reported technical defect in the aircraft which is being examined at the airport.Airline is planning to send another aircraft to Karachi. This is the 2nd Indian airline to make a landing in Karachi in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/XbUcgNOzBs— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

IndiGo was dispatching an additional flight to Karachi to bring passengers back to Hyderabad, ANI said. InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On July 5, SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 aircraft from New Delhi to Dubai made an emergency landing in Karachi, Pakistan, after a fuel indicator fault. The airline was issued a warning notice by DGCA following the incident.

Recently, the airline watchdog also ordered a probe on IndiGo’s Delhi-Vadodara flight which was diverted to Jaipur as vibrations were observed in the engines of the aircraft.

India has seen a strong revival in domestic and international air travel in the months following the lifting of COVID restrictions.

(With inputs from Reuters)