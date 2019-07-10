IndiGo shares slump 19%, will Bhatia group hold Gangwal camp responsible for it?
Updated : July 10, 2019 02:34 PM IST
As of March 31, the two promoters hold a 74.93 percent share, while the rest 25.07 percent is held by the public
Rahul Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.26 percent
