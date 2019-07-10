IndiGo shares slump 19%, will Bhatia group hold Gangwal camp responsible for it?

Shares of IndiGo nosedived over 19 percent on Wednesday as nervous investors reacted to rising differences between the two promoters—Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal. However, the blame game for the loss to the value of IndiGo's stock began months ago in January 2019.

In a letter dated January 30, Rahul Bhatia and wife Rohini Bhatia communicated to the board of InterGlobe Aviation that the allegations made by Rakesh Gangwal group would tarnish the image and "hard-earned" reputation and goodwill of the IGE group (Bhatia and associates) and this would, in turn, impact IndiGo shareholders.

Hence, Rakesh Gangwal would be held accountable for any loss or other consequences to the company and its shareholders, including punishment for fraud under the Companies Act and the SEBI norms, the Bhatias had said in the letter.

"We further demand that the RG Group be held liable for any loss or other consequences to the company and its shareholders as a result of the RG Group's action, including any liability and punishment prescribed for fraud under the Companies Act and the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices Relating to Securities Market) Regulations, 2003. The IGEGroup will, of course, take steps to protect its reputation, goodwill, standing, and last but not the least, its rights under the Gane SHA, the AoA, and the law," Rahul Bhatia and Rohini Bhatia had said in the letter.

While reports of differences between the two promoters had emerged late last year, the documents disclosed by the company to the exchanges reveal that the two promoters have had disagreements for nearly a year over related-party transactions and corporate governance among other issues.

Gangwal has claimed that corporate governance standards are collapsing at IndiGo; the company's code of conduct for senior management is being violated; unusual rights have been given to Bhatia group regarding the appointment of CEO, President and MD; and related-party transactions are not being carried out in a fair manner.

As of March 31, the two promoters hold a 74.93 percent share, while the rest 25.07 percent is held by the public. Rahul Bhatia and his associates hold the highest stake in the company at 38.26 percent, followed by Rakesh Gangwal and his associates at 36.68 percent.