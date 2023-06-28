IndiGo shares climb to fresh high, Mcap crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation surged as much as four percent on Wednesday. The stock extended its gains for the second day and has already returned over 30 percent so far in 2023.

The recovery in travel demand coupled with the financial troubles at its rival has taken the market valuation of InterGlobe Aviation to new highs. On Wednesday, the company became the 55th firm to have a market capitalisation of at least Rs one lakh crore on Indian bourses. While IndiGo also occupies the tenth rank among the global airline companies, It is the first airline firm to cross the one lakh crore mark in India.

The market share of IndiGo breached 60 percent in May after Go First filed voluntary insolvency. Apart from strong passenger traffic, softening crude oil prices is also expected to boost the company’s earnings. With increased yields and a high Passenger Load Factor (PLF), the airline is expected to clock its best-ever earnings in Q1FY24 since FY18.

Analysts are of the view that IndiGo’s strong volume growth potential combined with a potentially reducing cost curve is attractive over the long term. The company has sustained its fixed-cost competitiveness and balance sheet strength versus its peer group over a long cycle, and the advantage is likely to remain structural.

In fact, airline stocks across the globe surged in Wednesday’s trade after the largest airline — Delta Air Lines Inc. said it expects 2023 profits to be at the high end of its prior guidance.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation surged as much as four percent on Wednesday. The stock extended its gains for the second day and has already returned over 30 percent so far in 2023. The surge in airline stock has also taken co-founder Rahul Bhatia’s wealth to $5.6 billion against a fortune of $4.6 billion at the beginning of the year.