IndiGo seat row: KTR says start respecting local languages after a flyer was moved from exit row

By Anand Singha

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has urged IndiGo Airlines to begin respecting local languages following reports that a Telugu passenger was forced to abandon her seat at the departure because she allegedly could not comprehend security procedures presented in English and Hindi.

“Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue,” Chakraverty tweeted.

(With inputs from Agency)