    aviation News

    IndiGo seat row: KTR says start respecting local languages after a flyer was moved from exit row

    By Anand Singha   IST (Updated)

    Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao was replying to a tweet from flyer Devasmita Chakraverty, who said that a passenger who was previously seated in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to shift to seat 3C since she only spoke Telugu and neither English or Hindi. He urged IndiGo Airlines to begin respecting local languages.

    Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has urged IndiGo Airlines to begin respecting local languages following reports that a Telugu passenger was forced to abandon her seat at the departure because she allegedly could not comprehend security procedures presented in English and Hindi.
    The Minister was replying to a tweet from flyer Devasmita Chakraverty, who said that a passenger who was previously seated in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to shift to seat 3C since she only spoke Telugu and neither English or Hindi.
    Also read: Only Air India and Go First managed to add market share in August, but marginally
    “Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue,” Chakraverty tweeted.
    (With inputs from Agency)
    (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
    First Published:  IST
