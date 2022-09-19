IndiGo seat row: KTR says start respecting local languages after a flyer was moved from exit row

Mini
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao was replying to a tweet from flyer Devasmita Chakraverty, who said that a passenger who was previously seated in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to shift to seat 3C since she only spoke Telugu and neither English or Hindi. He urged IndiGo Airlines to begin respecting local languages.
Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or HindiIn regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution https://t.co/GbJGi5nl0W— KTR (@KTRTRS) September 18, 2022
Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it's a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/bHa8hQj5vz— Devasmita Chakraverty, PhD, MPH (@DevasmitaTweets) September 17, 2022