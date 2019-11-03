IndiGo says schedule remains intact, working with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney on neo engine issue mitigation

Low-cost carrier IndiGo today said that its schedule remains intact despite issues in the A320neo aircraft and it is working with engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney and aircraft maker Airbus to mitigate the problem.

“We are working with both Pratt & Whitney and Airbus on mitigation so that we have enough modified spare engines by January 31, 2020. In the meantime, our schedule remains intact," IndiGo told exchanges in a clarification.

The airline added that its current neo fleet of 98 aircraft are operating with around 45 percent of its engines modified.

The clarification came after the stock exchanges asked InterGlobe Aviation Ltd-run IndiGo to issue a clarification on a news report titled "IndiGo plane turns back after engine stalls mid-air, 4th incident in a week."

The airline also said that it is confident that it will be able to adhere to Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) order of getting one of the two engines replaced for 23 A320neos by Nov 19.

“DGCA had issued a directive last week as per which we are required to have at least one LPT (low-pressure turbine) 3 modified engine on aircraft which has one unmodified engine more than 2,900 hours by November 19, 2019. We are confident that we are able to meet this directive and are able to sustain our current schedule,” the Gurugram-based airline said.

Pratt & Whitney engines have been troubling IndiGo since 2016 when the world’s largest neo operator IndiGo started facing delivery delays in A320neo aircraft amid issues related to cooling down and a start-up time of the engine, reliability, combustion chamber lining, oil seal and fan blades.

In fact, last year DGCA grounded as many as 14 Airbus A320neos following warning of a potential in-flight shutdown in a sub-category of its Pratt & Whitney engines.