IndiGo says schedule remains intact, working with Airbus and Pratt & Whitney on neo engine issue mitigation

Updated : November 03, 2019 04:43 PM IST

IndiGo said that its current neo fleet of 98 aircraft are operating with around 45 percent of its engines modified.
Last year, DGCA grounded as many as 14 Airbus A320neos following warning of a potential in-flight shutdown in a sub-category of its Pratt & Whitney engines.
Pratt & Whitney engines have been troubling IndiGo since 2016.
