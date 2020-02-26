  • SENSEX
IndiGo says it has responded to all Sebi queries on related party transactions

Updated : February 26, 2020 07:15 PM IST

InterGlobe Aviation, parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, also said it has strong processes for ensuring arm's length dealings with related parties.
According to sources, a preliminary probe by Sebi has suggested prima-facie violations of corporate governance and listing disclosure norms in certain related party transactions involving InterGlobe Aviation.
IndiGo's Ronojoy Dutta said it has not received any communication from Sebi regarding any outcome of any preliminary enquiry by the regulator.
