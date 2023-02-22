English
IndiGo sale: Domestic fares starting at just Rs 2093 — details here

By Daanish Anand   | Anand Singha  Feb 22, 2023 6:29:04 PM IST (Published)

The sale period begins today, February 22, and will continue until February 25, 2023, allowing customers to book their tickets for travel between March 13, 2023, and October 13, 2023.

IndiGo, one of the country's leading airlines, has announced a special sale on domestic flights via its official Twitter handle on Wednesday, February 22. The sale offers customers the opportunity to book domestic flights for as low as Rs 2,093, with the offer applicable on all domestic routes across India.

The sale period begins today, February 22, and will continue till February 25, 2023, allowing customers to book their tickets for travel between March 13, 2023, and October 13, 2023. The limited period sale is a part of the airline's ongoing efforts to make air travel more accessible and affordable for customers across the country.
The discounted fares are available on all channels, including the IndiGo website and mobile app, and are subject to availability. Customers are advised to book their flights at the earliest to secure the best fares as limited inventory is available, as per IndiGo's official website.
Also read: Now, customers can claim 100% refund on flight cancellations with Paytm | Here's how
Additionally, the offer is valid only on non-stop flights across IndiGo's domestic network and cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion. It is non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and non-encashable. However, changes in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference.
More details are available here.
Also read: DGCA forms expert committee to promote mental health among flight crew, air traffic controllers
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
