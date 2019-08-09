IndiGo row: MCA to look if issues are management dispute or companies law violation
Updated : August 09, 2019 07:17 AM IST
Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia -- promoters of the country's largest airline IndiGo -- are fighting over corporate governance matters, with Gangwal seeking the intervention of markets regulator Sebi to address the issues.
The ministry, which is implementing the companies law, has sought information from InterGlobe Aviation -- the parent of IndiGo -- after Gangwal raised red flags in July.
In July, a senior official said the ministry would examine related party transactions as well as shareholder and other agreements. In case violations are found, the ministry might invoke its powers under Section 6 of the Companies Act, 2013, the official had said.
