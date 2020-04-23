IndiGo reverses pay cut decision, to pay full salaries for April to most employees

IndiGo has reversed its decision to cut the salaries of its employees and has now decided to pay most of its employees' full salaries for the month of April.

"In deference to our Government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April. However, your Excom members and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. For everyone else, you can expect your April salaries to be paid without the pay cuts," Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta told employees in an e-mail.

In March, IndiGo had announced a 5-15 percent cut in salaries of pilots, cabin crew, assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, Band C, and Band D employees.

Going forward, the company will sharpen it's focus on being a cost-conscious company, Dutta added.

"Right now, we have little control over our revenues and a lot of control over our costs and therefore that is where we are focusing all our energies. We have always been a very cost-conscious company and going forward we will be sharpening up our core competence even more," Dutta added.

Last month, Dutta had informed employees that he would take a pay cut of 25 percent and senior vice-presidents and above would take a pay cut of 20 percent. All the changes in salaries were to come into effect from April 1, 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has disrupted the aviation industry with passenger air traffic movement banned since March 25. While the lockdown period is set to end on May 3, the government is yet to decide on opening up air travel. For now, IndiGo has closed its booking window till May 31.

Here is the full letter:

Dear fellow employee,

I know it is hard to get rid of the general feeling of anxiety that we all feel as we face a future riddled with uncertainties and unknowns. When will the lockdown be lifted? What will be the nature of flying after that? How strongly will traffic rebound? In situations such as these, it is best not to spend too much time thinking about things that we have no control over; it is more effective to focus all our energies on the forces on which we exercise a great deal of control.

The most critical area on which we exercise a great deal of control is on our personal health. We need to pay close attention to the advice of the government and the health experts on social distancing and personal hygiene. I am saddened that we have had one instance of coronavirus in our IndiGo family and I urge you to take care of yourself such that there are no more instances.

Managing revenues is the fun and exciting part of the airline business, managing costs in a severe downturn is the dull and painful part of the business. Right now, we have little control over our revenues and a lot of control over our costs and therefore that is where we are focusing all our energies. We have always been a very cost-conscious company and going forward we will be sharpening up our core competence even more. Our one source of revenue generation right now is in Cargo operations and I want to thank all the people across the company who are working tirelessly to make an all- cargo operation work for us.

Another area where we can exercise control is in shaping the nature of the customer experience as we take to the skies again. We are working actively with the Government, the airports, and our competitor airlines in defining the nature of this experience. Customers will probably start flying tentatively at first and we need to make sure that we instill enough confidence in the early users so that the first trickle of customers turns into a torrent.

So, we have two prime enemies we have to battle with. The first is the live force of the virus that is a threat to our health and the second is the dead hand of economics which is likely to dampen customer demand in the immediate future. But against these enemies, we can take strength from the fact that we have a lot of resources to draw upon: human resilience, the Government, the entire ecosystem of the airline industry and most importantly our very special employee culture marked by its fortitude, its ingenuity and its dedication. I know we are going through a rough patch, but I have total confidence that we will be back in a few months to the exciting days of growth and new station openings

Let us now turn our attention to the immediate issue of April pay. In deference to our Government’s wishes of not reducing pay during the lockdown, we have decided not to implement the previously announced pay cuts during the month of April. However, your Excom members and SVPs have volunteered to take pay cuts this month. For everyone else, you can expect your April salaries to be paid without the pay cuts.

Stay strong, stay healthy. And I look forward to having celebratory parties with you, on the other side of this crisis

Best regards,