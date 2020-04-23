Aviation IndiGo reverses pay cut decision, to pay full salaries for April to most employees Updated : April 23, 2020 02:48 PM IST IndiGo has now decided to pay most of its employees' full salaries for the month of April. In March, IndiGo had announced a 5-15 percent cut in salaries of pilots, cabin crew, assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, Band C, and Band D employees. Going forward, the company will sharpen it's focus on being a cost-conscious company, Dutta added. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365