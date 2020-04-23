  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market opens higher, Nifty holds 9,200; metals, pharma support
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic
Asia shares off to cautious start,US crude slides
Rupee opens 37 paise stronger at 76.30 against dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo reverses pay cut decision, to pay full salaries for April to most employees

Updated : April 23, 2020 02:48 PM IST

IndiGo has now decided to pay most of its employees' full salaries for the month of April.
In March, IndiGo had announced a 5-15 percent cut in salaries of pilots, cabin crew, assistant vice presidents, vice presidents, Band C, and Band D employees.
Going forward, the company will sharpen it's focus on being a cost-conscious company, Dutta added.
IndiGo reverses pay cut decision, to pay full salaries for April to most employees

You May Also Like

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

NASSCOM protests Trump’s immigration ban, says IT workers ‘essential’

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

Credit Suisse warns over coronavirus uncertainties after Q1 earnings beat

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

What US immigration suspension and review of non-immigrant visa programs mean for Indians

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement