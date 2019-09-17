#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
IndiGo requests aviation ministry for more flights to Turkey

Updated : September 17, 2019 01:25 PM IST

IndiGo has requested the civil aviation ministry to increase the bilateral traffic rights with Turkey as the airlines have exhausted the current capacity.
As of now, IndiGo operates two direct daily flights between Delhi and Istanbul. Turkish Airlines operates one direct flight each from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul.
IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, started daily direct flights to Istanbul in March from Delhi and the move is seen as a gateway for the airline's European ambitions.Â 
