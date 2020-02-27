Aviation
IndiGo reduces flying ban on Kunal Kamra to 3 months from 6 months earlier
Updated : February 27, 2020 07:10 PM IST
The outcome of the investigation by the internal committee comes after nearly a month of the incident.
On January 28, IndiGo had banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for a period of six months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight.
While the airlines imposed a ban on Kamra, no formal communication was sent from the government to the airlines on the matter.