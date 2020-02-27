  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo reduces flying ban on Kunal Kamra to 3 months from 6 months earlier

Updated : February 27, 2020 07:10 PM IST

The outcome of the investigation by the internal committee comes after nearly a month of the incident.
On January 28, IndiGo had banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for a period of six months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight.
While the airlines imposed a ban on Kamra, no formal communication was sent from the government to the airlines on the matter.
IndiGo reduces flying ban on Kunal Kamra to 3 months from 6 months earlier

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement