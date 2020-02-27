IndiGo reduces flying ban on Kunal Kamra to 3 months from 6 months earlier

Budget carrier IndiGo has reduced the time period of ban on stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from using the airline's service to three months from six months earlier.

"The Internal Committee after hearing both parties passed an order pursuant to which Kunal Kamra has been suspended from flying for a period of 3 months. IndiGo will comply with the order of the Internal Committee," the airline said in a statement.

The outcome of the investigation by the internal committee comes after nearly a month of the incident.

On January 28, IndiGo had banned stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for a period of six months for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami, a fellow passenger on the same flight. Kamra posted a video of the same on his Twitter account on January 28.

Later the same day, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had written on his Twitter account that the ministry is left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on Kamra. This was followed by a flight ban on Kamra by Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir with immediate effect and "until further notice."

While the airlines imposed a ban on Kamra, no formal communication was sent from the government to the airlines on the matter.