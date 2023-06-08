IndiGo reacts to reports of acquiring majority stake in Go First

According to a report by a Gujarati daily, IndiGo is considering merging Go First and several meetings have taken place till now. The report further stated that it could take up to five years for the merger to get completed.

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo Airlines has responded to reports on Indigo considering an acquisition of a majority stake in ultra-low-cost airline Go First. The airline neither confirmed nor denied the reports of IndiGo merging with debt-ridden Wadia Group-backed GoFirst, the airline clearly stated that it does not comment on market speculation.

Responding exclusively to CNBC-TV18 IndiGo said, "IndiGo is aware about certain media reports stating that IndiGo has expressed an interest in GoFirst." Further, the airline said, "IndiGo does not comment on market speculation and remains focussed on its growth strategy." Go First did not reply to CNBC TV18's query.

According to a report by a Gujarati daily, IndiGo is considering merging GoFirst and several meetings have taken place till now. The report further stated that it could take up to five years for the merger to get completed. The report also highlighted that the current fleet of both airlines is similar.