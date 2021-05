InterGlobe Aviation-led IndiGo has decided to again implement the leave without pay policy for its employees for 1.5 to four days as demand for air travel has been severely hit amid the second COVID-19 wave.

IndiGo had imposed leave without pay for its employees in 2020, but scraped it after a few months on seeing signs of recovery in air travel.

The airline has asked its pilots to undertake three days of leave without pay for the next three months with effect from June 1.

The move by the largest and the only profitable airline in India is significant as the aviation sector continues to remain under stress.

"The second wave has been difficult for all of us and has also resulted in reduction of passenger loads. As a result our commercial schedule had to be curtailed accordingly. Unfortunately due to the reduced capacity we will have to institute an LWP program for all employees which would range from 1.5 to 4 days depending on the employee group (except for band A &B). All pilots would undertake 3 days of LWP for the next 3 months effective 1st June 2021," IndiGo wrote to employees on May 31.

"Number of days applicable for non-crew flight operation employees will be informed by their vertical heads shortly," the mail to employees read.

On May 30, SpiceJet had written to employees regarding salaries and said that there has been a sudden drop in traffic affected revenues, cash flows and the company is reverting to structure of paying employees as per work hours contributed. In addition, the airline said that there would be graded deferment of up to 35 percent of May salaries for some employees and the deferred amount will be released from second week of June.