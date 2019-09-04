#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
IndiGo promoters spat: Sebi receives another complaint letter from Rakesh Gangwal, asks airline for comments

Updated : September 04, 2019 01:20 PM IST

The fledgling signs of truce at IndiGo have begun to disappear as co-founder Rakesh Gangwal's legal counsel has written another letter to Sebi asking it to take action with respect to rights of Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises group and non-independence of chairman M. Damodaran among other issues. 
Taking cognisance of the letter received from Gangwal's counsel, Sebi has sought comments from the company on the matter. 
The bitterness between the two promoters was believed to have subsided when Gangwal issued a statement signalling truce before the AGM.
