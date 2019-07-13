Aviation
IndiGo promoter dispute: Rahul Bhatia tells Rakesh Gangwal, "Paan ki dukaan" doing well
Updated : July 13, 2019 01:18 PM IST
In a letter dated July 8 to Sebi, Gangwal had sought regulatory intervention regarding disagreements with Bhatia's InterGlobe.
As of March 31, the two promoters hold 74.93 percent share, while the rest 25.07 percent is held by the public.
