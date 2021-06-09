  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation

IndiGo promoters spat: Hearing in London over, arbitration outcome soon

Updated : June 09, 2021 13:19:55 IST

The differences between the two promoters of IndiGo came out in the public eye in July 2019 when Gangwal wrote a letter to Sebi and claimed that the standards of corporate governance at the airline are faltering.
Published : June 09, 2021 01:00 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 1 lakh cases for 2nd straight day; tally above 2.90 crore

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India adds less than 1 lakh cases for 2nd straight day; tally above 2.90 crore

This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in just 1 year; do you own it?

This stock turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 10 lakh in just 1 year; do you own it?

Welspun Corp shares rally 6% to hit 52-week high on receipt of orders worth Rs 1,725 cr

Welspun Corp shares rally 6% to hit 52-week high on receipt of orders worth Rs 1,725 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement