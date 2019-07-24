IndiGo promoters finally call a truce, outstanding issues being resolved

IndiGo promoters — Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia — are finally headed for a truce, sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that the finer details of an agreement between the two arrived at by the board are being worked out.

The board meeting was held on July 19 and 20 to consider the April-June earnings of the firm as well as to discuss the dispute between the two promoters.

There are no differences between the promoters on operational issues and airline strategy, said the sources on the condition of anonymity.

Outstanding issues are being resolved, they said, adding both the sides are keen to put the past behind and move forward.

When asked, Gangwal said, "I do not wish to comment on ongoing board discussions. However, I hope that we are able to resolve these issues.”

In the board meeting, the board of directors decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.

"The said amendment of the Articles will be subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company," IndiGo said in an exchange filing on July 21.

The inclusion of more independent directors and an independent woman director were among the demands made by Rakesh Gangwal.

The board will have five Interglobe nominee directors, with Rakesh Gangwal retaining his seat. Gangwal had joined Indigo board in June 2015, before its listing. Besides, IndiGo CEO will be given a board seat.

Sources said that the two promoters have agreed on reworking the process for related-party transactions (RPTs), adding that the RPTs are in compliance with norms.

Consultancy firm EY, which reviewed the RPTs of IndiGo, found only minor procedural lapses, said the sources.

Earlier, sources had told CNBC-TV18 that while the board meet led to some progress in resolving the dispute between two promoters, RPT remained a sore point.

Gangwal had written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 8 seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions. Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises had denied the allegations made by Gangwal and had called them baseless.

The dispute later escalated, so much so that Gangwal sought a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to request him to intervene and straighten out suspect corporate governance issues at the parent company.

The airline has also submitted its response to the market regulator with regard to the complaints filed by Gangwal on corporate governance. The airline will submit its explanation on the matter to Ministry of Corporate Affairs by the end of this week.