IndiGo promoters finally call a truce, outstanding issues being resolved
Updated : July 24, 2019 02:12 PM IST
The board meeting was held on July 19 and 20 to consider the April-June earnings of the firm as well as to discuss the dispute between the two promoters.
In the board meeting, the board of directors decided to amend the Articles of Association (AoA) for expanding the board up to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors.
