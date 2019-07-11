IndiGo Promoter Dispute: Sebi calls company secretary for a meeting

As the feud between the two promoters of IndiGo takes shape of a battle, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) called the secretary of InterGlobe Aviation, which runs IndiGo, for a meeting to discuss the ongoing dispute.

Sebi has asked for Indigo's response by July 19, people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18.

The feud between the two promoters, Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal, came out in the public on July 9 when InterGlobe Aviation disclosed to the stock exchanges that Gangwal has written a letter to Sebi seeking regulatory intervention regarding his disagreements with Bhatia.

In another exchange filing, both parties shared their sides of the story via various letters of communication with the company board. While Gangwal has alleged that standards of corporate governance are collapsing and are similar to that of a "paan ki dukaan" at the airline, Bhatia has called this a theatrical act and has called the allegations as misleading and frivolous.