IndiGo promoter dispute: Rahul Bhatia counters Rakesh Gangwal's Sebi letter, says shareholders' agreement complies with requirements

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation has said that the airline's shareholders’ agreement was negotiated in 2006 and amended twice in 2015 as a precursor to the company's initial public offering to comply with statutory requirements.

InterGlobe's response comes in the wake of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal raising the issue of suspect corporate governance issues at the parent company in a letter to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

On July 8, the differences between the co-founders, Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, escalated after former wrote to Sebi alleging governance lapses.

In its response to Gangwal's accusations, InterGlobe Aviation said that Gangwal has not provided any instances proving "misuse or abuse".

volumes of hot air about RPTs, he ends up giving one example of what he believes demonstrates that there may have been something which did not meet arm’s length criteria – and that example is factually wrong.

"And this after he allegedly has been working on information provided by “whistle blowers” who apparently chose not to use the whistleblower mechanisms and procedures established by IndiGo and instead provided information to Mr. Gangwal," the IndiGo parent said in a statement.

The scathing statement went on to dismiss Gangwal's charges as baseless and said that the billionaire promoters allegations about governance malpractices are "much ado about nothing."

"Corporate governance is not about levelling baseless charges. It is about ensuring that the company’s interests as also those of other stakeholders are protected and not harmed. Mr. Gangwal fails to cite a single concrete example where any act or omission has resulted in any loss or damage to IndiGo. Paan ki dukaan [street vendor] has apparently done well and continues to do well; it is financially sound; it is well run and managed by a competent set of managers. Mr. Gangwal’s allegations about lack of corporate governance are much ado about nothing."

Sebi called the secretary of InterGlobe Aviation for a meeting to discuss the ongoing dispute. The market regulator has asked for Indigo's response by July 19, people familiar with the matter told CNBC-TV18.