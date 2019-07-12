Aviation
IndiGo promoter dispute: Rahul Bhatia counters Rakesh Gangwal's Sebi letter, says shareholders' agreement complies with requirements
Updated : July 12, 2019 05:50 PM IST
IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation has said that the airline's shareholders’ agreement was negotiated in 2006 and amended twice in 2015 as a precursor to the company's IPO to comply with statutory requirements.
InterGlobe's response comes in the wake of IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal raising the issue of suspect corporate governance issues at the parent company in a letter to Sebi.
On July 8, the differences between the co-founders, Gangwal and Bhatia, escalated after former wrote to Sebi alleging governance lapses.
