Aviation
IndiGo Promoter Dispute: CEO Ronojoy Dutta writes to staff, says the issue has nothing to do with the airline
Updated : July 10, 2019 01:50 PM IST
On Tuesday, IndiGo co-founder Rakesh Gangwal sought market regulator Sebi's intervention to resolve his “alleged grievances".
Rahul Bhatia called on the board of airline’s holding company to resist attempts by the former to “damage” the company.
