IndiGo Promoter Dispute: Centre to scrutinise shareholder pact, says report

Updated : July 11, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Gangwal, in a letter to Sebi, has raised concerns over violation of governance norms and his discomfort with related party transactions (RPT), alleging that these transactions benefited Bhatia. 
The Registrar of Companies under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as well as market regulator Sebi, take special interest when shareholders with substantial stakes raise issues about misgovernance in a company. 
Gangwal and his associates hold a 37 percent stake in the company, while Bhatia and his associates hold 38 percent stake. 
