IndiGo postpones launch of much-hyped flights to London

IndiGo has decided to postpone its expansionist plans to launch flights to London after assessing the commercial viability of the operation, chief commercial officer William Boulter told CNBC-TV18.

IndiGo, India’s largest airline by passengers carried and fleet operated, received slots to operate to London and Gatwick in the UK but decided against using them after reviewing the mid-points necessary for the narrow-body A320 aircraft family operations. Boulter's comments happen to be the first occasion that the airline has admitted that its much-hyped ambitions of launching low-cost long-haul flights to Europe are on hold.

Boulter said it is fair to say that London is the largest market but at the moment we have a fleet which necessitates midpoints. “We have looked at a number of mid-points to London and we have also looked at the operational feasibility of the route," Boulter told CNBC-TV18 at the launch of flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kolkata. "At the moment it is not something on the immediate next list. It is still something that we think about but we haven’t confirmed it."

Nonetheless, the airline will remain focused on international expansion during 2020 and is looking to add more points in China and Asia, according to Boulter.

In March, IndiGo launched flights to Istanbul from Delhi. But its overseas operations have been anything but smooth.

While the domestic air passenger traffic has been growing at a slow single-digit pace, IndiGo has no plans to rationalise capacity as it continues to believe that there is fundamental demand in the Indian market. "We are adding one aircraft every week but we don’t have a problem in finding tasks for those aircraft," Boulter said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18. Here are the edited excerpts:

So, we are focused on growing South-East Asia, and Kolkata, as a gateway city, has a number of advantages. Principally the number of cities that we connect through Kolkata. We were already the largest carrier in Kolkata domestically with over 100 flights a day and we just think that this international expansion will help grow that. Obviously, this will be the best gateway to the Buddhist traffic that I mentioned earlier. But generally, as a gateway city, this provides the opportunities to link to other metros especially Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi. There are fast convenient connections to Kolkata.

We are still keen to operate to Hong Kong but not from Calcutta again but may be from other cities. Bengaluru-Hong Kong is doing well. Happy with that.

We have the air service agreement to operate one more service to China and we are looking to materialise that early in the new year. Together with other points, most of which are commercially confidential at the moment. We don’t intend to announce before we have finally decided. We have a number of routes on the list but definitely China.

It is true that figures of the last couple of months have not been as good as we would like them to be but we still believe that there is fundamental demand in the Indian market and especially as we go outside the metros, we are confident that we can continue to serve the smaller cities and grow presence in smaller cities. We are adding one aircraft every week but we don’t have a problem in finding tasks for those aircraft.

On-time performance remains an absolutely central part of our customer proposition. OTP along with courteous and hassle-free service and affordable fares as a low-cost airline these are the three pillars on which the airline is built and we don’t take the eye off the ball in terms of OTP and we are determined to get back to number one even if it means we are competing with some operations which are simpler than ours, we are operating 245 aircraft with multiple frequencies every day between 60 cities and it is a complex operation than some others but I can assure you and everyone that our eye is not off the ball in OTP. It is a fundamental part of the brand and you will see very soon we are making great strides to get back to number one.