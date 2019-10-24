TOP NEWS »

Close fight between BJP and Congress in Haryana; saffron party races ahead in Maharashtra

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Parli election 2019 results: Dhananjay Munde of NCP takes lead of 24,000 votes against Pankaja Munde of BJP
Nagpur Southwest Assembly seat results: CM Devendra Fadnavis leading with huge margin
Haryana Assembly election results 2019: Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party to emerge the kingmaker
Worli Assembly seat results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray leading with huge margin
Home Aviation
Aviation

IndiGo postpones launch of much-hyped flights to London

Updated : October 24, 2019 12:56 PM IST

IndiGo will remain focused on international expansion during 2020 and is looking to add more points in China and Asia.
In March, IndiGo launched flights to Istanbul from Delhi, but its overseas operations have been anything but smooth.
IndiGo is focused on growing South-East Asia, and believes Kolkata, as a gateway city, has a number of advantages.
IndiGo postpones launch of much-hyped flights to London
