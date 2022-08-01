IndiGo plans to restore pilots' salaries to pre-COVID levels by Nov, lines up 6% hike in Sept

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is planning to restore the salaries of pilots by 6 percent from September 2022, sources in the know told CNBC-TV18. The no-frills airline is planning to bring back salaries of pilots to pre-COVID levels by November 2022, according to multiple people familiar with the development.

Another 6.5 percent hike is planned for November. Earlier in April, the carrier had increased pilots' salaries by 8 percent, considering the steady flight operations.

According to reports, the airline has already reinstated overtime allowance for pilots to pre-COVID levels.

IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave.

The airline currently operates approximately 1,600 flights — domestic and international — daily. As of March 31 last year, IndiGo had 23,711 employees on its rolls.

Shares of IndiGo ended at Rs 1,887.10, up by Rs 17.20, or 0.92 percent on the BSE.