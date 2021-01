IndiGo, India's biggest airline by market share, is planning to initiate flights from seven new cities from February onwards. The plan to commence new flights is subject to regulatory approval and slot allocation.

The airline is planning to add Leh, Darbhanga (Bihar) to its network in February; Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh), Agra (Uttar Pradesh) in March; Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Durgapur (West Bengal) in April and Rajkot (Gujarat) in May.

The private carrier will also resume direct flights between Kolkata and Shillong from February 1 with the Meghalaya government reopening the state for tourists after remaining closed for almost 10 months due to COVID-19, Airports Authority of India (AAI) had said on Friday.

IndiGo had commenced operations to and from Shillong -- its 54th domestic destination-- in July 2019 under the regional connectivity scheme.