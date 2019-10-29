IndiGo places mammoth order for 300 A320neo family aircraft

IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, comprising of a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR planes.

This is one of the largest order in the history of global aviation and one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator. The airline is yet to decide the engine maker for these aircraft. This takes the total number of A320neo family aircraft order of IndiGo to 730.

The massive order indicates that IndiGo continues to remain bullish on the country's aviation growth potential. The airline, which currently has a fleet of 245 planes, had been in talks with both Boeing and Airbus for a large order.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will, in turn, boost economic growth and mobility. India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and to deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle-free experience to them," Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo said.

With this order, Airbus has been able to beat its rival Boeing despite the issues in Pratt & Whitney-run A320neos. The MAX Aircraft of Boeing was meant to compete with the Neos of Airbus but the US-based company is yet to receive certification for the MAX after it got grounded worldwide in March following a series of two fatal accidents.

“We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo family,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer.

“We are grateful for this strong vote of confidence as this order confirms the A320neo Family as the aircraft of choice in the most dynamic aviation growth markets," Faury added.

With the A321XLR, the airline aims to improve cost efficiency, passenger comfort, and market coverage.

“The fuel-efficient A320neo family aircraft will allow IndiGo to maintain its strong focus on lowering operating costs and delivering fuel efficiency with high standards of reliability. The choice of engine manufacturer for this order will be made at a later date,” Riyaz

Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of IndiGo said.

IndiGo inducted its first A320neo aircraft in March 2016 and now its fleet of 245 planes includes 97 A320neo family aircraft and 128 A320ceos.