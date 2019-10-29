#Infosys#DiwaliStocks
IndiGo places mammoth order for 300 A320neo family aircraft

Updated : October 29, 2019 07:54 PM IST

This is one of the largest order in the history of global aviation
The airline is yet to decide the engine maker for these aircraft
This takes the total number of A320neo family aircraft order of IndiGo to 730
