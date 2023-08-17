IndiGo Pilot passes away at Nagpur boarding gate just before scheduled Pune flight

1 Min Read
This was the second pilot fatality reported in two days in India. On Wednesday, a Qatar Airways pilot suffered a heart attack while on-board a flight. The pilot passed away while traveling as an additional crew member on a Delhi-Doha flight. The incident happened in the passenger cabin.
On Thursday morning, a tragic incident occurred at the Nagpur boarding gate as an IndiGo pilot collapsed and passed away moments before he was scheduled to operate a flight to Pune.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that the pilot had undertaken two flight sectors the previous day: a route from Trivandrum to Pune and then to Nagpur, during the early hours spanning 3 am to 7 am, reported CNN-News18.
Furthermore, on August 14 during a LATAM flight journeying from Miami to Santiago, Chile, Ivan Andaur, aged 56, who was a pilot, passed away upon the aircraft's arrival in Panama City.
(To be updated)
