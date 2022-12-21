Homeaviation news

IndiGo passenger engages in heated exchange with cabin crew over meal choice, DGCA looking into incident

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 11:00:29 PM IST (Published)

A video of the heated exchange onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16 went viral on social media on Wednesday, to which the DGCA said that it is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

