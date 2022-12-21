IndiGo passenger engages in heated exchange with cabin crew over meal choice, DGCA looking into incident

A video of the heated exchange onboard a flight from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16 went viral on social media on Wednesday, to which the DGCA said that it is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action. The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection.

In the video clip of the heated exchange onboard the flight on December 16, the air hostess is seen saying, "You are pointing finger at me and yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you. Please try to understand, there is a cart and counted meals are uplifted (on the plane). We can only serve what your boarding..." the air hostess can be heard saying in the video, before the passenger interrupts and says "Why are you yelling? Shut up".

The air-hostess also asks the former to "shut up", according to the nearly one-minute-long clip that was apparently shot by a passenger in the flight. "I am sorry but you cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect but you have to respect the crew as well," the air hostess is seen telling the passenger.

"My crew is crying because of you," the IndiGo air-hostess is heard reiterating to the passenger. The passenger is also heard telling her, "You are a servant of a passenger", to which she responded, "I am an employee and not your servant… I am not your servant."

Reacting to this, the CEO of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor said, "As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under."

As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under. https://t.co/cSPI0jQBZl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

According to IndiGo, the issue related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection, which allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

In a statement, the airline said it is looking into the incident.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the regulator is looking into the incident and shall take appropriate action.

"IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident," the airline said in the statement.

-With inputs from agencies.