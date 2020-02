Domestic carrier IndiGo has partnered with HDFC Bank to launch its travel credit card – ‘Ka-ching’ – powered by Mastercard. Launched in two variants, 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, the credit card will provide a richer travel experience with varied benefits and rewards to the card-holders on domestic or international travels, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Customers can avail of complimentary air tickets on activation of amount between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000, depending on variant.

The credit cards will allow customers to accrue accelerated 6E rewards on IndiGo transactions, it said.

They can also earn additional 10-15 percent 6E rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill spends.

Furthermore, customers will have access to other benefits such as priority check-in, choice of seat, and a complimentary meal.

Card holders will also be able to avail of Mastercard concierge services, airport limousine service and enjoy premium benefits and savings on hotels, car rentals and flight bookings.

William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said: “For us, it’s always about giving our customers a memorable and hassle-free experience when they fly IndiGo. The launch of ‘Ka-ching’ reinforces that commitment.”

“We are excited to indulge our customers with 6E reward points on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends that can be redeemed for IndiGo flight tickets.”

“This confidence also emanates from our partners HDFC Bank and Mastercard, who have a vast reach, which will complement IndiGo’s network and reach within the country, while offering unique experiences to our customers.”