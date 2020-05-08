Aviation IndiGo operates special transit flights for 197 Kenyan citizens Updated : May 08, 2020 09:02 PM IST The charter flights were operated on request from Kenya Embassy and all precautionary measures were observed in the flights, IndiGo said. The first flight operated on Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai route and transferred a total of 114 passengers. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365