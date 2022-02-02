IndiGo offers Vaxi Fare discount to vaccinated passengers; check details here

Budget air carrier IndiGo is offering a 10 percent discount on the base fare to passengers who have received one or both doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. The offer is only available to passengers aged 18 years and above.

In a bid to boost air travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, IndiGo has started a new initiative called Vaxi Fare, a discounted fare facility that can be availed by vaccinated passengers travelling by the domestic airline.

IndiGo announced the latest flight news on Twitter. “All vaccinated and ready to travel? Book with Vaxi Fare to make the most of your trip,” the airline said.

Those availing the special IndiGo ticket for flyers will have to produce their COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued by the health ministry or show their vaccination status on the Aarogya Setu mobile app at the check-in counter of the airport. If passengers taking the IndiGo ticket for vaccinated flyers are not able to produce the proof of vaccination, they may be charged applicable difference in fare, Mint reported.

Passengers can only avail of the offer by booking the ticket on the IndiGo website. According to the website, the Vaxi Fare discount is applicable for travel beyond 15 days from the date of booking the tickets.

To avail of discount, passengers will have to opt for Vaxi Fare during flight booking by entering their place of departure and arrival destination. The website will ask the passenger to select the first or second dose that they have taken. They can then choose their onward and return flight options and continue with the booking. Booking will be completed only after the passenger provides a valid beneficiary reference ID.

IndiGo may deny boarding to passengers who fail to produce the required vaccination certificate.

The airline is offering Vaxi Fare discounts on one-way, round-trip, and multi-city domestic flights on select fare types. However, it is not applicable to IndiGo’s group bookings.