India's largest airline IndiGo has offered a 25 percent discount on airfares for doctors, nurses serving during the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has also planned a complimentary cookie tin at check-in, welcome announcement at the boarding gate, special Tough Cookie sticker on the PPE, and in-flight welcome announcement for the COVID-19 warriors.

The nurses and doctors will be required to provide valid hospital IDs at the time of check-in as proof of their identity. The discount will be offered while booking through IndiGo’s website for travel between July 1 and December 31.

“This campaign is our way of expressing profound gratitude for the services of the medical community in the nation," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo said.

As of July 1, the recovery rate in India stood at 59.43 percent. The total number of recovered patients stood at 3,47,978 and presently, there are 2,20,114 active cases and all are under medical supervision.