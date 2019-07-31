Aviation
IndiGo offers 10 lakh seats for fares starting at Rs 999 in anniversary sale
Updated : July 31, 2019 08:44 AM IST
The airline has offered discounted fares for travel between August 15 and March 31, 2020 on 56 domestic and 19 international destinations.
On international sectors, the airline has offered discounted all-inclusive fares starting Rs 3,499 while on domestic flights, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 999.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more