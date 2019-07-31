IndiGo offers 10 lakh seats for fares starting at Rs 999 in anniversary sale

IndiGo has launched its 13th anniversary sale and is offering discounted fares on nearly 10 lakh seats on international and domestic flights. The booking window ends on August 4.

The airline has offered discounted fares for travel between August 15 and March 31, 2020 on 56 domestic and 19 international destinations.

On international sectors, the airline has offered discounted all-inclusive fares starting Rs 3,499 while on domestic flights, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 999.

"This offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference. The offer is not valid on IndiGo’s group bookings," an IndiGo advertisement read.

Passengers can also receive 20 percent cashback of up to Rs 1000 using Bank of Baroda debit and credit cards on a minimum transaction value of Rs 4,000. A cashback of Rs 2000 can also be availed on international bookings using YES Bank credit cards with a minimum transaction value of Rs 10,000.