IndiGo offers 10 lakh seats for fares starting at Rs 999 in anniversary sale

Updated : July 31, 2019 08:44 AM IST

The airline has offered discounted fares for travel between August 15 and March 31, 2020 on 56 domestic and 19 international destinations.
On international sectors, the airline has offered discounted all-inclusive fares starting Rs 3,499 while on domestic flights, IndiGo is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 999.
