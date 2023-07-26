IndiGo says working to minimise impact on the fleet after Pratt and Whitney's engine recall

2 Min Read
The A321neos is powered by next-generation turbofan PW1000G engines. On 25 July, Pratt & Whitney announced that it needs to inspect some 1,200 of its next-generation engines.
Budget airline IndiGo on Wednesday responded to engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney's (P&W) decision to recall the A321neo engine for "inspection".
“We are in receipt of the information from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Pratt and Whitney(P&W) regarding the outcome of the latest inspection of their engine. We are working closely with P&W to assess and minimise any potential impact on our fleet, “ IndiGo said.
Aviation portal flight global reported that Pratt & Whitney has determined that many more PW1100Gs might contain defective high-pressure turbine disks and therefore require accelerated removal and inspection.
“Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powder metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection. As a result, more than a thousand engines will need to come off," the company said in its press release.
Pratt & Whitney’s parent company RTX, said that the company is “Working to minimise operational impacts and support its customers. Much of this is coming to light as two critical earnings calls occur today. RTX had their investor call already today." RTX added that up to 1,200 of these engines will need to go back over the next 12 months.
First Published: Jul 26, 2023 2:57 PM IST
