IndiGo may see best quarter in its history, 125 grounded aircraft likely to fly again in Q2: CAPA

Kapil Kaul, CEO of South Asia at CAPA expects 125 grounded aircraft to be operational again in the July to September 2023 quarter. Meanwhile, in the current quarter he sees Indigo posting record profitability.

Kapil Kaul, CEO of South Asia at CAPA, feels India’s largest low-cost airline IndiGo is in an excellent position even without Go First’s insolvency matter at hand. He expects the airline to post record profitability for the April to June 2023 period.

“IndiGo’s fundamentals are robust, very strong product, brand, cash almost about 50 more planes coming in, another record order likely…Even without the insolvency of GoAir, IndiGo would have been well placed as far as profitability is concerned and valuations are concerned,” Kaul said in an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18.

He expects IndiGo’s market share to be in the range of 55-60 percent this financial year. As of April 2023, the carrier’s market share stood at 57.5 percent. The market share, he said, depends on factors including when Go First is back, what happens to SpiceJet’s capacity and the kind of capacity Air India is able to bring to the domestic market.

However, Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Senior Director at CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics, expects IndiGo yields to moderate going forward. And overall, too, he sees current realisations moderating in and expects supply to ease out soon.

India’s airfares have skyrocketed against the backdrop of Go First’s cancelled flights and nearly 125 grounded aircraft (overall) due to supply chain issues. Kaul said he expects the grounded fleet to be operational in the July to September 2023 quarter.

“As we go down to Q2 and Q3, we are expecting a lot of supply; roughly about 125 aircraft are grounded, so the majority of those aircraft will come back and almost 100 plus additions are likely to come this fiscal,” he told CNBC-TV18.

He explained that a combination of grounded aircraft back in the air , new capacity from the second half of the financial year and estimates of fuel at $80-82 per barrel and a dollar of around Rs 85 are the basis for CAPA’s projections for FY24 done in February-March.

Kaul noted that the demand-supply mismatch was a serious concern and that there has never been this kind of a capacity crisis. “If we compare to pre-COVID-19, we are about 130 aircraft short. We never had such a capacity crisis in the sector that we have been tracking since 2003. So, this is quite serious and the logical outcome of that kind of capacity crisis is that the fares would go up.”

Earlier this month, Kaul said considering the projected demand for the 2024 fiscal year, the shortage could exceed 175 aircraft. Such a significant gap between supply and demand inevitably leads to fare increases, he said.

In the last decade, three airlines including Kingfisher, Jet Airways, and now Go First have been grounded. His remarks come at a time when Go First is under a moratorium and SpiceJet is also facing several headwinds.

