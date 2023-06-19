IndiGo places order for 500 Airbus aircraft — Largest in aviation history

The order-book, consisting of a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR models, signifies a momentous milestone for the airline industry.

India's largest airline by market share and fleet size IndiGo has signed a massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus. The order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft. The deal, signed at the Paris Air Show has overshadowed Air India's order of 470 aircraft, making IndiGo's purchase the largest ever in the history of passenger jets.

The engine selection and the specific allocation of A320 and A321 aircraft within the order will be done in due course.

IndiGo, which presently operates a fleet of over 310 aircraft, already had 480 aircraft on order prior to this latest acquisition. With the recent order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, IndiGo's total order-book has now surged to nearly 1,000 aircraft.

The delivery of these new aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.

Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo said, "It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India."