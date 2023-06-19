IndiGo places order for 500 Airbus aircraft — Largest in aviation history

The order-book, consisting of a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR models, signifies a momentous milestone for the airline industry.
India's largest airline by market share and fleet size IndiGo has signed a massive order of 500 aircraft with Airbus. The order-book comprises a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft. The deal, signed at the Paris Air Show has overshadowed Air India's order of 470 aircraft, making IndiGo's purchase the largest ever in the history of passenger jets.
The engine selection and the specific allocation of A320 and A321 aircraft within the order will be done in due course.
IndiGo, which presently operates a fleet of over 310 aircraft, already had 480 aircraft on order prior to this latest acquisition. With the recent order of 500 aircraft from Airbus, IndiGo's total order-book has now surged to nearly 1,000 aircraft.
The delivery of these new aircraft is expected to be completed by the end of 2029.
Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo said, "It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo’s new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. An orderbook now of almost 1000 aircraft well into the next decade, enables IndiGo to fulfill its mission to continue to boost economic growth, social cohesion and mobility in India."
The purchase agreement was jointly executed by prominent individuals representing both IndiGo and Airbus. V. Sumantran, Chairman of the IndiGo Board, along with Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, represented the airline's interests. On the Airbus side, Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, and Christian Scherer, Airbus' Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), played key roles in finalising the agreement.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more
Jun 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read