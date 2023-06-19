IndiGo places order for 500 Airbus aircraft

The order-book, consisting of a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR models, signifies a momentous milestone for the airline industry.

Indian budget airline IndiGo on Monday, June 19, placed a historic order for 500 aircraft from Airbus. The order-book, consisting of a combination of A320NEO, A321NEO, and A321XLR models, signifies a momentous milestone for the airline industry.

Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm about the monumental order. He emphasised the immense significance of this acquisition, stating, "It is difficult to overstate the significance of IndiGo's new historic order for 500 Airbus A320 Family aircraft."

According to the airline, the Airbus aircraft will be delivered between 2030-35.