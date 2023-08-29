IndiGo flight lands safely in Mumbai after witnessing engine shut down

An IndiGo flight operating from Madurai to Mumbai developed a technical issue prior to landing on Tuesday. The flight, however, reached its destination safely after the pilot prioritised the landing of the aircraft in Mumbai.

TOI reported that the twin-engine Airbus A321 (VT-IUJ) saw one of its Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines shut down in flight and landed with its remaining engine in operation. As per the details available till now, the aircraft is held in Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance.

Last month, the US engine maker decided to recall 1,200 A320neo engines after receiving several complaints of failure. The engines PW1100 will be recalled in a phased manner with 200 engines to be removed & inspected in mid-September and the rest 1,000 in the next 9-12 months.

Parent company RTX had said that Pratt & Whitney has found a rare condition in the powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts that may reduce the life of those parts.

India's largest carrier IndiGo is the largest customer of P&W engines. The low-cost carrier had been hit by engine failures earlier as well and had to ground its five A320 Neo aircraft in July.