IndiGo leads in on-time-performance at four metro airports, Go First at number 2

IndiGo had the best on-time performance (OTP) of 95.4 percent at four metro airports in February, while Go First secured the number two position with 94.1 percent in the same month, according to data released by aviation regulator DGCA.

Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai were the four airports where Indigo had the best OTP, the data released on Monday said.

In January, the situation was inverse as Go First had logged the best OTP of 94.5 percent at the four airports while IndiGo was at number two with 93.9 percent OTP.

"We are delighted to OTP consistently despite the most challenging situations. We have been able to improve our OTP to 95.4 percent in February 2022 from an annual monthly average of 93.5 percent in 2021," an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson added that IndiGo will continue to be true to its promise of an "affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience" for its customers.

In February, Vistara, SpiceJet, Air India, AirAsia India, and Alliance Air had OTP of 90.9 percent, 90.9 percent, 89.8 percent, 88.5 percent, and 88.5 percent, respectively.

Around 76.96 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in February, approximately 20 percent more than the 64.08 lakh who flew in January, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said on Monday.

The February figure is a sign that the domestic aviation market is recovering after the 43 percent dip that was observed in January due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. In December last year, 1.12 crore domestic passengers had travelled by air.