Aviation
IndiGo launches new flights, connects Guwahati to Silchar
Updated : October 01, 2019 04:22 PM IST
The flight 6E 0726 will depart from Guwahati at 8:50 AM and reach Silchar at 10:00 AM.
On return, the flight 6E 0731 will depart from Silchar at 10:55 AM and reach Guwahati at 12:05 PM.
