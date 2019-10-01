IndiGo launches new flights, connects Guwahati to Silchar

Budget carrier IndiGo on Tuesday (October 1) launched direct daily flights between Guwahati and Silchar with fares starting at Rs 1,999.

The flight 6E 0726 will depart from Guwahati at 8:50 AM and reach Silchar at 10:00 AM. On return, the flight 6E 0731 will depart from Silchar at 10:55 AM and reach Guwahati at 12:05 PM.

"IndiGo will operate the daily flight on Guwahati-Silchar route enhancing its point-to-point connectivity within North-East. This will further consolidate IndiGo’s position in the North-East thereby enhancing mobility, trade and tourism in the region," the airline said.

“We are excited to announce this route in line with our strategy to provide point-to-point connectivity within India... We will continue to add more destinations and flights in our network to increase connectivity from and within the North-East,” William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo said.