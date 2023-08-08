Indigo embarks on inaugural Mumbai to Jakarta direct flight; promises new travel and tourism opportunities

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Daanish Anand, Vinay Malhotra, the Head of Global Sales at Indigo, shared insights about this venture into Indonesia. He expressed immense enthusiasm regarding the new opportunity for travelers to experience Indonesia's pristine beaches and highlighted Jakarta's dual role as both the national capital and a bustling trade and commerce hub.

Malhotra said, "This is our first foray into Indonesia. We are extremely excited that we will now be able to offer passengers an opportunity to come to Indonesia enjoy the pristine beaches. Jakarta being the capital is also the hub for trade and commerce. I think it's a great opportunity for people also to in addition to holidays come here for meetings, conferences, exhibitions, it's a great destination, it is a great shopping destination as well."

“We continue to strive towards the fact that people continue to enjoy our on time performance, our affordable fares, and a courteous and hassle free service,” he added.

When discussing Indigo's wider international expansion strategies, Malhotra mentioned, "In addition to adding flights and frequencies to many of our existing points and destinations, we have recently started flights to Nairobi in Kenya. Yesterday we started Jakarta in Indonesia...Today as we speak, this evening, we start flights to Tbilisi in Georgia, followed by Baku, in Azerbaijan, and early next month we are also looking at frequencies to Almaty as well as Tashkent, these are all destinations which will give people from India an opportunity to travel to these new and exotic destinations...These are destinations where we will cultivate a lot of travel, trade, tourism.”