IndiGo launches fare category 'Super 6E' for special services

IndiGo on Wednesday launched an exclusive fare category 'Super 6E' that will provide special services such as extra 10kg baggage, free seat selection, reduced cancellation fee as well as an in-flight meal.

Passengers will be able to opt for 'Super 6E' fare only at the time of booking, the airline said. "The new Super 6E fare will include an extra 10kg baggage allowance, free seat selection including XL seat, meal/snack combo, check-in first and get your bags before anyone else, anytime boarding, delayed and lost baggage protection service, no change fee and reduced cancellation fee, as well as no convenience fee," it said.

The 'Super 6E' fare has been designed to provide the most sought-after services under a single fare for passengers who want to have all services bundled in a single fare, the airline's statement said.

The 'Super 6E' fare went live from Wednesday, it added. 'Super 6E' fares are different for different flights. For example, IndiGo's Delhi-Mumbai flight of May 7 has 'Super 6E' fare of Rs 11,519 on the airline's website. In comparison, the normal fare on this flight is Rs 7,319.

In a filing to exchanges rearlier in the day, IndiGo’s parent company InterGlobe Aviation named Venkataramani Sumantran as the next chairman as Meleveetil Damodaran stepped down from the board after turning 75-years-old.

"As we get ready for the next phase of our ambitious overseas expansion, Sumantran's understanding of international markets and world-class global practices will serve us well. His repertoire of knowledge of how best to leverage technology will be extremely valuable in our future growth. With safety and employee engagement as our key pillars, we have always found Sumantran's insights invaluable,” said Rahul Bhatia, managing director of IndiGo.