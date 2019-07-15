IndiGo launches daily flights to 3 new international destinations, starting July 25

IndiGo has launched six new daily non-stop flights to three international destinations, starting 25 July.

The new flights will connect Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait while the third flight will operate between Mumbai and Dubai.

The Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Jeddah flights begin operations from 25 July and tickets are priced at Rs 7,770 and 15,899 respectively. The Mumbai-Kuwait flight starts August 5 and tickets on the inaugural flight are priced at Rs 11,499.

“These new routes once again reflect our unflinching commitment towards expanding our international operations,”William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said in a statement announcing the new flights.

“Our mission is clear; to boost economic growth in India, and help promote trade, tourism and mobility. These are exciting times for the industry and we are optimistic of the many opportunities that will enable us to contribute towards India's socio-economic growth,” Boulter added.