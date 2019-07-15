Aviation
IndiGo launches daily flights to 3 new international destinations, starting July 25
Updated : July 15, 2019 05:41 PM IST
The new flights will connect Delhi with Jeddah, and Mumbai with Kuwait while the third flight will operate between Mumbai and Dubai.
The Mumbai-Dubai and Delhi-Jeddah flights begin operations from 25 July and tickets are priced at Rs 7,770 and 15,899 respectively.
