IndiGo launches daily flights on the Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20

IndiGo on Tuesday said that it will launch two new daily flights on the Kolkata-Silchar route from September 20.

The new service will make Silchar the eighth location in the North-East connected by IndiGo.

Bookings for the service have already begun with fares starting at Rs 2,418.

“We have taken another step towards enhancing point-to-point connectivity for our passengers, by introducing Kolkata - Silchar route," William Boulter, chief commercial officer, IndiGo, said in the statement.