IndiGo launches a pilot for IATA Travel Pass

India's largest airline IndiGo on Tuesday has launched a pilot for IATA Travel Pass which is aimed to help in the recovery of international travel demand.

The airline has partnered with International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the travel pass and has become the first airline in India to take part in this initiative.

The IATA Travel Pass, which will launch on August 20, is a mobile app that helps travellers to store and manage their verified certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines.

The pass will enable IndiGo passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination status to meet the standard operating procedures of the destination.

The passengers will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities as well as airlines to facilitate travel.

"This initiative is a significant step to prepare for a new normal, especially with regards to international travel. Today, most countries have implemented protocols for travellers across the globe and this IATA Travel Pass will simplify and digitize the requisite passenger information for respective countries," CEO Rono Dutta said.

The platform will also enable authorized labs and test centres to "securely" send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers, IndiGo said.

The global registry, operated by IATA, will manage, and allow the "secure" flow of necessary information amongst all stakeholders, IndiGo added.