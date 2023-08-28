Indigo's Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives hoax bomb threat

Budget carrier Indigo said that its flight from Kochi to Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat on Monday. As a preventive measure, the passengers on board were soon deboarded.

The aircraft was later taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies at the Kochi airport. After thorough checks and investigation, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

Kerela's Nedumbassery police also confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and confirmed sending a police team to the location, TOI reported.