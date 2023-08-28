CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsIndigo's Kochi Bengaluru flight receives hoax bomb threat

Indigo's Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives hoax bomb threat

The aircraft was later taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies at the Kochi airport. After thorough checks and investigation, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.

Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Aug 28, 2023 5:01:07 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Indigo's Kochi-Bengaluru flight receives hoax bomb threat
Budget carrier Indigo said that its flight from Kochi to Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat on Monday. As a preventive measure, the passengers on board were soon deboarded.

The aircraft was later taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies at the Kochi airport. After thorough checks and investigation, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff.
Kerela's Nedumbassery police also confirmed receipt of the bomb threat and confirmed sending a police team to the location, TOI reported.
Indigo flight 6E 6482 was initially scheduled to depart for Bengaluru at 10:30 AM.
First Published: Aug 28, 2023 4:58 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Recommended Articles

View All
Delhi airport braces for over 250 flight cancellations daily due to G20 Summit

Delhi airport braces for over 250 flight cancellations daily due to G20 Summit

Aug 26, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Boeing finds new issue with some 737 MAX, to delay deliveries

Boeing finds new issue with some 737 MAX, to delay deliveries

Aug 24, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Boeing to resume 737 MAX deliveries to China after four-year hiatus

Boeing to resume 737 MAX deliveries to China after four-year hiatus

Aug 26, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X