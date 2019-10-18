IndiGo increases presence in Vietnam, launches daily Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata flight

IndiGo has expanded its presence in Vietnam by launching a flight between the country's largest city Ho Chi Minh City and Kolkata on Friday. The flight will fly all days except Monday and Wednesday till October 26 and will become daily from the next day.

The airline has launched the flight with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,999.

The budget carrier already flies a direct daily flight between Vietnam's capital Hanoi and Kolkata.

Ho Chi Minh City is the 22nd international destination for IndiGo and 80th destination including the domestic network.

"Being the financial centre of Vietnam, HCMC is an important destination for both business and leisure travellers as it offers a view of the history and architecture of Vietnam. The city also hosts a large Buddhist community who will be seamlessly connected to the Buddhist circuit in India through Kolkata," Chief Commercial Officer William Boulter said.

The company said that it has received "good response" to Hanoi-Kolkata route and expects good traction on the new route as well.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on October 15 said it will suspend operations between Kolkata and Hong Kong from November 6 as the route is no longer commercially viable for the airline in view of the pro-democracy protests.