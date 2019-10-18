Aviation
IndiGo increases presence in Vietnam, launches daily Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata flight
Updated : October 18, 2019 02:51 PM IST
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is the 22nd international destination for IndiGo and 80th destination including the domestic network.
IndiGo has launched the flight with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,999.
