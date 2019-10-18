#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
IndiGo increases presence in Vietnam, launches daily Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata flight

Updated : October 18, 2019 02:51 PM IST

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is the 22nd international destination for IndiGo and 80th destination including the domestic network.
IndiGo has launched the flight with inaugural fares starting at Rs 8,999.
IndiGo increases presence in Vietnam, launches daily Ho Chi Minh City-Kolkata flight
